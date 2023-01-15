Titans Request Interviews With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy & QB Coach Matt Nagy

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Titans have requested permission from the Chiefs to interview OC Eric Bieniemy and QB coach Matt Nagy for their vacancy at offensive coordinator.

Kansas City can’t block Nagy from interviewing due to an NFL rule that mandates teams from allowing coaches to be able to interview for promotions elsewhere.

It’s a little fuzzier with Bieniemy, as this would be considered a lateral move for him and Tennessee’s request for permission isn’t just a formality. He’s interviewed for a large number of head coaching vacancies over the past few years but only has one head coaching interview request so far this offseason.

If he wanted to pursue other opportunities, there’s a good chance the Chiefs would let him.

Bieniemy, 53, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021, where he’s remained since.

Kansas City has perennially been among the NFL’s most prolific offenses during Bieniemy’s tenure.

Nagy, 44, was hired by the Bears in January of 2018 to become their head coach. His NFL coaching career began with the Eagles as an intern back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2011 before departing to join Chiefs HC Andy Reid‘s staff as their quarterback coach.

After the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the Chiefs elevated Nagy to offensive coordinator. Reid elected to turn over play-calling duties to Nagy during the season, which led to him being hired by the Bears as their head coach in 2018. Chicago elected to part ways with Nagy after four seasons.

As the head coach of the Bears, Nagy had a record of 34-31 (52.3 percent) with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 record in the postseason.