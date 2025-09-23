Titans HC Brian Callahan Giving Up Play-Calling

Titans HC Brian Callahan announced on Tuesday he’s handing over play-calling duties to QB coach Bo Hardegree, per Jim Wyatt.

He said Titans OC Nick Holz will remain in his current role and still have a significant hand in the game-planning process.

Callahan had called the plays since taking the job last year. However, the Titans are 0-3 and Callahan has been under significant scrutiny for game management errors, such as not knowing the rules to challenge a catch in Week 1 and mismanaging the clock at the end of the half in Week 3.

Even though it’s just his second season, Callahan is under some job pressure, as the team considered moving on from him last year along with GM Ran Carthon, who signed off on his hire. Neither current GM Mike Borgonzi nor team president Chad Brinker were part of the process to hire Callahan.

Callahan, 41, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QB coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He was in that role for five years before the Titans hired him as head coach in 2024.

In two years with the Titans, Callahan has a record of 3-17 with no playoff appearances.

Hardegree, 40, began his coaching career at Duke as a grad assistant. He spent a few years at LSU before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Broncos as an offensive quality control coach.

Hardegree spent a lot of time with Adam Gase during his stints with the Bears, Dolphins, and Jets. The Patriots hired him as an assistant in 2021 and he followed Josh McDaniels to the Raiders as their quarterbacks coach.

After the Raiders fired McDaniels midseason, Hardegree was promoted to interim offensive coordinator. The team opted not to retain Hardegree in 2024 on the staff of Antonio Pierce and he joined the Titans as their QB coach.

In 2023, Hardegree’s offense for the Raiders finished No. 27 in total yards, No. 23 in total points, No. 30 in rushing yards, and No. 23 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on Callahan and the Titans as the news is available.