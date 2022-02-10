Titans HC Mike Vrabel Named 2021 Coach Of The Year

Titans HC Mike Vrabel was named the Associated Press 2021 Coach of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

Here are the vote totals for this award:

Titans HC Mike Vrabel : 25

: 25 Packers HC Matt LaFleur : 8

: 8 Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia : 3

: 3 Bengals HC Zac Taylor : 2

: 2 Patriots HC Bill Belichick: 1

Vrabel, 46, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017.

The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018 and so far he has compiled a record of 41-24 over the course of four seasons. He has a record of 2-3 in the playoffs.