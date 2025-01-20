Titans Hiring Former Cowboys ST Coordinator John Fassel For Same Role

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Titans are hiring former Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel for their ST coordinator opening.

Fassel, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the Ravens as an assistant special teams coach back in 2005. He spent four years with the Raiders before joining the Rams in 2012 and worked as their special teams coordinator before being promoted to head coach after they fired Jeff Fisher.

Fassel returned to being the Rams’ special teams coordinator the following year. He joined the Cowboys in 2020 as their ST coordinator. He became available when Dallas decided not to extend HC Mike McCarthy this offseason.

In 2024, the Cowboys ST unit was graded as No. 17 in the NFL per PFF.