Titans Hiring Justin Outten As RBs Coach & Run-Game Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans are hiring former Broncos OC Justin Outten as their new running backs coach and run-game coordinator.

Outten had two interviews for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job but Baltimore elected to hire Georgia OC Todd Monken. He also had interest from the Rams for a role on their staff.

He didn’t call plays for Denver this season until the final two games, as former HC Nathaniel Hackett had that responsibility at first.

Outten, 39, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Syracuse back in 2007. From there, he served as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Westfield High School in Houston from 2008-15.

Outten got his first NFL opportunity with the Falcons as an offensive intern in 2016. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before joining the Packers in 2019.

Outten joined the Broncos in 2022 as their offensive coordinator.