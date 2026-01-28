Titans Hiring Shea Tierney As Quarterbacks Coach

The Tennessee Titans are hiring Giants QB coach Shea Tierney as the team’s quarterbacks coach, according to Mike Garafolo.

Tierney, 39, started out as a graduate assistant at North Carolina State in 2011. He then made the jump to the NFL in 2013 with the Eagles as a coaching intern and football analyst.

Tierney returned to the college ranks when he became an offensive analyst for Alabama in 2016.

After two years with Alabama, Tierney returned to the NFL with the Bills as an offensive assistant before later being named assistant QB coach in 2020. The Giants hired him as their quarterbacks coach in 2022.