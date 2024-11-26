Titans Host Seven Players For Workouts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans brought in seven players for workouts on Tuesday including S Terrell Edmunds.

The full list of players includes:

Of this group, Tennessee signed Morgan to their practice squad.

Edmunds, 27, was taken with the No. 28 overall pick out of Virginia Tech in 2018 by the Steelers. He finished his four-year, $10,697,790 rookie contract that included a $5,860,212 signing bonus.

Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option before re-signing him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2022. He caught on with the Eagles to a one-year contract last offseason before getting traded to the Titans.

Edmunds caught on with the Jags this offseason and was cut before being signed back to the practice squad. Pittsburgh signed him to the active roster off the Jaguars’ practice squad in September but cut him earlier this month.

In 2024, Edmunds has appeared in six games for the Jaguars and Steelers and recorded seven total tackles.