Titans Hosting CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Ian Rapoport reports that the Titans are scheduled to host free agent CB Sean Murphy-Bunting on Monday.

Murphy-Bunting, 25, is a former second-round pick out of Central Michigan by the Buccaneers back in 2019.

He is testing the market for the first time after finishing out his four-year, $7,375,998 rookie contract that included a $3,384,360 signing bonus.

In 2022, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 31 tackles and two interceptions.

We will have more news on Murphy-Bunting as it becomes available.