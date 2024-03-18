Titans Hosting OL Andrus Peat For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans are hosting OL Andrus Peat for a visit.

Peat was drafted as a left tackle way back in 2015 but eventually found a home at guard for the Saints. Still, that tackle versatility came in handy last season, as Peat played the majority of his snaps on the blind side.

The Titans could be eyeing Peat as veteran insurance at left tackle after cutting LT Andre Dillard last week.

Peat, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.393 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $1.988 million for the 2018 season when the Saints picked up his fifth-year option for 2019.

After playing out his option and becoming an unrestricted free agent, Peat signed back with the Saints on a five-year, $57.5 million deal in 2020.

He was due base salaries of $11.825 million in 2023 and 2024 when he reworked his deal last offseason, taking a pay cut and chopping off the 2024 season on his contract.

In 2023, Peat appeared in 16 games for the Saints and made 12 starts. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 51 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.