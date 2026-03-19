Titans Hosting TE Jody Fortson For Visit

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Titans are hosting former Chiefs TE Jody Fortson for a free agent visit on Thursday.

Fortson missed the entire 2025 season with a torn meniscus and ACL, but he’s fully recovered and looking to make a return to the NFL.

Fortson, 30, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53-man roster.

He then suffered a torn left Achilles’ during a game in October of 2021 against Washington but was brought back for the 2022 season. He returned again on an exclusive rights deal for 2023 but spent the year on IR.

Kansas City declined to tender Fortson as a restricted free agent this offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins. However, he found his way back onto the Chiefs roster soon after being cut by Miami.

In 2024, Fortson appeared in three games with the Chiefs and caught one pass for five yards.