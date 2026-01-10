Titans Interviewed Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Per Ian Rapoport, the Titans are interviewing with former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Saturday, their final candidate meeting of the week.

The Titans have a large list of candidates for the position:

Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

Stefanski interviewed for the Raiders on Thursday and is also expected to speak with the Falcons and Giants about their respective vacancies.

Stefanski, 43, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

He held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach, and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season. He was extended after their 11-win season in 2023, but was let go following the 2025 season after going 7-26 in his final two seasons.

Stefanski has a record of 43-54 (.448 win percentage) in six seasons with the Browns, with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023.

We will have more on Stefanski and the Titans as it becomes available.