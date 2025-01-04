Per Paul Kuharsky, the Titans made five roster moves on Saturday including placing LB Otis Reese on injured reserve.

The team also signed OLB Khalid Duke and WR Tay Martin from the practice squad and elevated both K Matthew Wright and S Gervarrius Owens.

Wright, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster.

From there, Wright played for the Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, 49ers, and Falcons before catching on with the Patriots. He then had a second stint as a member of the Panthers as an injury replacement for K Eddy Pineiro.

He’s had stints with the Steelers, 49ers and Chiefs this year.

In 2024, Wright has appeared in four games for the 49ers, Chiefs and Titans, making 13 of 14 field goal attempts and all six extra points.