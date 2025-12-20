Titans Made Three Transactions

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have promoted DL Cam Horsley to their active roster ahead of Week 16.

The team is also releasing DT Shy Tuttle and elevating DB Kemon Hall.

Tuttle, 30, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.17 million deal and made the team each of his first three seasons.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career after being re-signed by the Saints as an RFA back in 2021. Tuttle then signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Panthers in March 2023.

Carolina released Tuttle coming out of the preseason, and he joined the Titans soon after.

In 2025, Tuttle appeared in 10 games for the Titans and recorded 11 tackles in one start.