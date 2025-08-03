Titans Made Two Moves, Cut WR Ramel Keyton

The Tennessee Titans announced they have cut WR Ramel Keyton to make room on the roster for OL Arlington Hambright.

Keyton joined the team just last week after the injury to former first-round WR Treylon Burks.

Keyton, 24, signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee. He wound up making Las Vegas’ active roster coming out of the preseason.

The Raiders cut him loose at the end of September and quickly re-signed him to the practice squad. He signed a two-year deal with Las Vegas back in November but was let go and caught on with the Titans.

In 2024, Keyton appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded one catch for seven yards.