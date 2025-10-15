Titans Made Two Moves Including Designating DT T’Vondre Sweat To Return

The Titans announced two roster moves on Wednesday, opening DT T’Vondre Sweat‘s practice window and signing DB Alex Johnson to the team’s practice squad.

Sweat, 24, was the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and also won the Outland Trophy for the 2023 season during his time at Texas.

The Titans selected Sweat with the No. 38 pick in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Sweat signed a four-year, $9,552,440 rookie contract that includes a $3,767,228 signing bonus and carried a $1,736,807 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2025, Sweat has appeared in one game for the Titans and recorded two tackles.