Titans Make Five Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced five roster moves on Saturday, including re-signing DB Joshua Kalu and waiving S Rodney Clemons.

The team also placed LB Monty Rice, TE Tommy Hudson, and K Caleb Shudak on the physically unable to perform list.

Rice, 22, was a three-year starter at Georgia, the team leader in tackles in 2019, and a team captain in 2020. The Titans drafted Rice with pick No. 92 overall.

Rice is signing a four-year deal worth $4,848,858 that includes a signing bonus of $886,442. He was the final Titans’ draft pick to sign a rookie deal.

During his college career, Rice totaled 219 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, and two sacks.