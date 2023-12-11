Titans Make Four Moves For Monday Night Football

The Tennessee Titans announced they have promoted P Ty Zentner and RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad to the active roster.

In addition, the Titans elevated DL Marlon Davidson and LB JoJo Domann from the practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

Players can be elevated to the active roster three times per season and return to the practice squad without having to clear waivers.

Zentner, 25, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived during camp and signed with the Texans, who waived him again coming out of the preseason.

Houston re-signed Zentner to the practice squad but quickly promoted him to the active roster. However, he was waived in October.

In 2023, Zenter has appeared in four games for the Titans and punted 14 times with a 42.1 average, two touchbacks and two kicks placed inside the 20.