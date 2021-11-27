Titans Make Six Moves, Including Placing WR A.J. Brown On IR

The Tennesse Titans announced several roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game including placing WR A.J. Brown (chest) on injured reserve while activating FB Khari Blasingame.

The team is also elevating WR Cody Hollister, DB Breon Borders, QB Kevin Hogan, and DE Kevin Strong to their active roster. This means that the team will not be activating veteran WR Golden Tate this week.

Brown, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract including a $2,130,812 signing bonus.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in ten games for the Titans and caught 46 passes for 646 yards receiving and three touchdowns.