Titans Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Tennessee Titans officially signed OT John Ojukwu and DT Timmy Horne to their practice squad and cut RB Jermar Jefferson and DB Amari Oruwariye in corresponding moves, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

WR Mason Kinsey WR Xavier Restrepo WR James Proche II QB Trevor Siemian OL Andrew Rupcich DT Isaiah Raikes DE Ali Gaye RB Jordan Mims DB Kendell Brooks DT Cam Horsley DE Carlos Watkins TE Thomas Odukoya (International) OL Corey Levin OL Clay Webb DB Sam Webb OT John Ojukwu DT Timmy Horne

Ojukwu, 26, went undrafted out of Boise State back in 2023 before catching on with the Titans. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was brought back to the practice squad.

Ojukwu was eventually called up to the team’s active roster and started three games in 2023. Tennessee released him in October 2024 before re-signing him to the practice squad shortly after. He bounced on and off their practice squad last season.

In 2024, Ojukwu appeared in 11 games for the Titans and started four times.