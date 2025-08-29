Titans Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Tennessee Titans officially signed OT John Ojukwu and DT Timmy Horne to their practice squad and cut RB Jermar Jefferson and DB Amari Oruwariye in corresponding moves, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.
Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Mason Kinsey
- WR Xavier Restrepo
- WR James Proche II
- QB Trevor Siemian
- OL Andrew Rupcich
- DT Isaiah Raikes
- DE Ali Gaye
- RB Jordan Mims
- DB Kendell Brooks
- DT Cam Horsley
- DE Carlos Watkins
- TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
- OL Corey Levin
- OL Clay Webb
- DB Sam Webb
- OT John Ojukwu
- DT Timmy Horne
Ojukwu, 26, went undrafted out of Boise State back in 2023 before catching on with the Titans. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was brought back to the practice squad.
Ojukwu was eventually called up to the team’s active roster and started three games in 2023. Tennessee released him in October 2024 before re-signing him to the practice squad shortly after. He bounced on and off their practice squad last season.
In 2024, Ojukwu appeared in 11 games for the Titans and started four times.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!