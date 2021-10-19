Titans Make Four Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve placed CB Caleb Farley and WR/KR Cameron Batson on injured reserve.

The Titans also activated S Brady Breeze from injured reserve and waived P Johnny Townsend.

Farley, 23, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He’s in the first year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Farley has appeared in two games and has two tackles, and one pass defended.

Breeze, 23, was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Titans. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Tennessee.

The Titans placed Breeze on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with an ankle injury before adding him to the COVID-19 list.

During his college career at Oregon, Breeze recorded 95 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, four recoveries, three defensive touchdowns and five pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 32 games.