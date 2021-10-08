Titans Make Seven Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve placed four players on injured reserve including LB Jayon Brown, WR Racey McMath, OL Aaron Brewer and TE Tommy Hudson.

The Titans also signed OL Corey Levin, DL Amani Bledsoe and LB Joe Jones to their active roster.

The four players placed on injured reserve will miss at the least the next three games before they can be activated.

Brown, 26, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round in 2017 out of UCLA. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.67 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Tennessee re-signed Brown to a one-year contract worth $5.25 million this past March.

In 2021, Jayon Brown has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.