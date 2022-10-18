Titans Make Three Practice Squad Moves For Week 7

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve signed DB Steven Parker and DB Kyron Brown to their practice squad and released DB Nate Brooks from the unit.

Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:

Parker, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Parker spent his rookie year on the Rams’ practice squad and returned to Los Angeles on a futures contract in 2020. However, he was eventually waived and claimed by the Dolphins.

From there, Parker has had brief stints with several teams including the Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders and Cardinals.

In 2021, Parker appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded four tackles and two pass defenses.