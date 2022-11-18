Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested For DUI & Speeding

Titans OC Todd Downing was arrested for DUI and speeding last night following the team’s win over the Packers.

Downing posted bond at around 7 am.

Not a great way to celebrate a big win in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/t1xZ3OP0Z7 — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) November 18, 2022

Downing, 42, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive quality control coach with the Vikings back in 2005. He then served as a defensive assistant for the Rams before landing a spot with the Lions as an offensive quality control coach.

The Lions promoted him to QBs coach in 2011 before signing on with the Bills to the same position in 2014. The Raiders brought him on as their QBs coach in 2015 and promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2017 before he joined the Vikings as their new TEs coach.

The Titans hired Downing as their TEs coach for the 2019 season and eventually promoted him to offensive coordinator last year.