Titans OC Todd Downing Will Remain In Current Role Despite DUI Arrest

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said OC Todd Downing is back with the team and the plan is for him to continue in his role despite his recent DUI arrest, per Terry McCormick.

Vrabel allowed that could change depending on what they hear from the league. Downing would be subject to potential discipline for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The veteran coach was pulled over for speeding and cited for a DUI upon arriving home following Tennessee’s Thursday night win against the Packers.

Downing, 42, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive quality control coach with the Vikings back in 2005. He then served as a defensive assistant for the Rams before landing a spot with the Lions as an offensive quality control coach.

The Lions promoted him to QBs coach in 2011 before signing on with the Bills to the same position in 2014. The Raiders brought him on as their QBs coach in 2015 and promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2017 before he joined the Vikings as their new TEs coach.

The Titans hired Downing as their TEs coach for the 2019 season and eventually promoted him to offensive coordinator last year.

In 2022, the Titans rank No. 29 in total offense, including No. 30 in passing and No. 11 in rushing, and are No. 25 in points per game.