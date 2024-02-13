Titans Officially Hire 10 Assistant Coaches, Bring Back 11 Other Assistants

The Tennessee Titans have announced the hiring of 11 new assistant coaches for new HC Brian Callahan’s 2024 staff.
Here’s the full list of the new assistant coaches:
- Offensive Line Bill Callahan
- Wide Receivers Tyke Tolbert
- Running Backs Randy Jordan
- Quarterbacks Bo Hardegree
- Assistant Wide Receivers Payton McCollum
- Linebackers Frank Bush
- Secondary/Safeties Steve Jackson
- Defensive Line Tracy Rocker
- Outside Linebackers Ben Bloom
Here’s the list of coaches being retained as part of Callahan’s staff for 2024:
- Passing Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks Chris Harris
- Tight Ends Justin Outten
- Assistant Special Teams Anthony Levine Sr.
- Assistant Defensive Line/Pass Rush Specialist Clinton McMillan
- Defensive Quality Control Lori Locust
- Offensive Assistant Kylan Butler
- Offensive Assistant Matt Jones
- Offensive Assistant Luke Stocker
- Strength and Conditioning staff Brian Bell
- Strength and Conditioning staff Tyler Rouse
- Strength and Conditioning staff Haley Roberts
Hardegree, 39, began his coaching career at Duke as a grad assistant. He spent a few years at LSU before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Broncos as an offensive quality control coach.
Hardegree spent a lot of time with Adam Gase during his stints with the Bears, Dolphins and Jets. The Patriots hired him as an assistant in 2021 and he followed Josh McDaniels to the Raiders last year as their quarterbacks coach.
After the Raiders fired McDaniels midseason, Hardegree was promoted to interim offensive coordinator.
In 2023, Bo Hardegree’s offense for the Raiders finished No. 27 in total yards, No. 23 in total points, No. 30 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.
