Titans Officially Hire 10 Assistant Coaches, Bring Back 11 Other Assistants

The Tennessee Titans have announced the hiring of 11 new assistant coaches for new HC Brian Callahan’s 2024 staff.

Here’s the full list of the new assistant coaches:

Offensive Line Bill Callahan

Wide Receivers Tyke Tolbert

Running Backs Randy Jordan

Quarterbacks Bo Hardegree

Assistant Wide Receivers Payton McCollum

Linebackers Frank Bush

Secondary/Safeties Steve Jackson

Defensive Line Tracy Rocker

Outside Linebackers Ben Bloom

Here’s the list of coaches being retained as part of Callahan’s staff for 2024:

Passing Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks Chris Harris

Tight Ends Justin Outten

Assistant Special Teams Anthony Levine Sr.

Assistant Defensive Line/Pass Rush Specialist Clinton McMillan

Defensive Quality Control Lori Locust

Offensive Assistant Kylan Butler

Offensive Assistant Matt Jones

Offensive Assistant Luke Stocker

Strength and Conditioning staff Brian Bell

Strength and Conditioning staff Tyler Rouse

Strength and Conditioning staff Haley Roberts

Hardegree, 39, began his coaching career at Duke as a grad assistant. He spent a few years at LSU before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Broncos as an offensive quality control coach.

Hardegree spent a lot of time with Adam Gase during his stints with the Bears, Dolphins and Jets. The Patriots hired him as an assistant in 2021 and he followed Josh McDaniels to the Raiders last year as their quarterbacks coach.

After the Raiders fired McDaniels midseason, Hardegree was promoted to interim offensive coordinator.

In 2023, Bo Hardegree’s offense for the Raiders finished No. 27 in total yards, No. 23 in total points, No. 30 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.