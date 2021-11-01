Titans Officially Place RB Derrick Henry On IR, Activate DL Daniel Munyer

The Tennessee Titans officially placed RB Derrick Henry on Injured Reserve Monday.

The Titans also activated DL Daniel Munyer from injured reserve.

Henry could end up missing the remainder of the 2021 season due to a foot injury he suffered on Sunday.

Henry, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July of 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that includes $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2021, Henry has appeared in eight games for the Titans and rushed 219 times for 937 yards (4.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He has also added 18 receptions on 20 targets for 154 yards.