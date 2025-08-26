Titans Officially Placing RB Tyjae Spears On IR

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Titans are, in fact, placing RB Tyjae Spears on inured reserve to open the regular season.

Spears is dealing with an ankle sprain he sustained a few weeks ago. He’s been in a walking boot and the expectation was that he was likely to miss at least a portion of the regular season.

This move will cost him at least the first four games of the season before he can be activated.

Spears, 24, was the AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and was also named first-team All-AAC his final year at Tulane. The Titans drafted him with the No. 81 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $5,490,614 rookie contract that included a $993,174 signing bonus. Spears is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2024, Spears appeared in 12 games for the Titans and rushed 84 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns while adding 30 catches on 35 targets for 224 yards and another touchdown.