Titans Officially Release LB Kyzir White From Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve officially released LB Kyzir White from their practice squad.

Prior reports said that the Titans and White had mutually agreed to part ways, but then he hung around for another week or so.

White, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he opted to sign with the Eagles in 2022.

Once again a free agent in 2023, White signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Cardinals and reunited with HC Jonathan Gannon from their time together in Philadelphia. He signed with the Titans’ practice squad in early September and was elevated once.

In 2025, White has appeared in one game for the Titans and recorded three total tackles.