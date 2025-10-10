Titans Officially Rule Out Five From Week 6, Including EDGE Arden Key

The Tennessee Titans officially ruled out five players from Week 6, including EDGE Arden Key, OL Blake Hance, CB Marcus Harris, WR Bryce Oliver, and K Joey Slye, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.
Key, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 when the Raiders waived him.
The 49ers signed Key to their active roster and he had a solid season for the team in 2021 before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent. He hit free agency again and signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Titans in 2023.
In 2025, Key has appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded six tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one tackle for loss.
