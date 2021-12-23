Titans OL Kendall Lamm Tests Positive For COVID-19

Titans OL Kendall Lamm announced he tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, ruling him out for Thursday night’s game against the 49ers.

#Titans tackle Kendall Lamm announces he has tested positive for COVID 19 on IG…No Taylor Lewan or Rodger Saffold already. OL in a bad spot against SF tonight pic.twitter.com/u2EfxczrC4 — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) December 23, 2021

That’s three starters subtracted for Tennessee along the offensive line.

Lamm, 29, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a two-year contract worth over $7 million with the Browns in 2019.

Lamm signed with the Titans on another two-year deal worth about $8.5 million in 2021.

In 2021, Lamm has appeared in 12 games for the Titans, making one start for them at tackle.