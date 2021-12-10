Titans & OLB Harold Landry Have Discussed Contract Extension

According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, the Titans and the agent for OLB Harold Landry have had negotiations regarding a long-term extension.

Landry has made it clear that loves playing in Tennessee so it’s possible the two sides could get something worked out before free agency next year.

“I think everyone in the locker room knows I love playing for this organization, and my family absolutely loves living in Tennessee,” Landry said. “I’m trying to prove every day I deserve to be here.”

Landry, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,733,690 contract that included a $2,977,298 signing bonus.

Landry will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Landry has appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 60 tackles, 10 sacks and a forced fumble.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.