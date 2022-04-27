Titans Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For DT Jeffery Simmons

The Tennessee Titans announced on Wednesday they have picked up DT Jeffery Simmons‘ fifth-year option.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise as Simmons has developed into an impact defender on Tennessee’s defensive line.

The fifth-year option is projected to be $10.753 million fully guaranteed for Simmons in 2023.

Simmons, 24, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $12,663,750 rookie contract that included a $7,230,00 signing bonus.

In 2021, Simmons appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 54 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and six pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 21 interior defender out of 109 qualifying players.