Titans Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For DT Jeffery Simmons

The Tennessee Titans announced on Wednesday they have picked up DT Jeffery Simmons‘ fifth-year option.
The @Titans have exercised the fifth-year option for DL Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94).
READ https://t.co/c5etLrJVYj pic.twitter.com/hvJwX7oz3j
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 27, 2022
This doesn’t come as a big surprise as Simmons has developed into an impact defender on Tennessee’s defensive line.
The fifth-year option is projected to be $10.753 million fully guaranteed for Simmons in 2023.
Simmons, 24, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $12,663,750 rookie contract that included a $7,230,00 signing bonus.
In 2021, Simmons appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 54 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and six pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 21 interior defender out of 109 qualifying players.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!