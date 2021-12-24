Titans Place LT Taylor Lewan On COVID-19 List, Two Other Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have placed LT Taylor Lewan on their COVID-19 list on Friday, activated WR Dez Fitzpatrick from the COVID-19 list and DB Jamal Carter has returned to the practice squad’s injured list.

Titans place Taylor Lewan on Reserve/COVID-19 list Roster Moves 📰 » https://t.co/NLsKtWDT6o — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 24, 2021

Lewan, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.485 million rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option in 2017.

From there, Lewan signed a five-year, $80 million extension in 2017 that made him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman at the time.

In 2021, Lewan has appeared in 11 games for the Titans, starting each game at left tackle.