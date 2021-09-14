Titans Place S Amani Hooker On IR, Promote K Randy Bullock

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have placed S Amani Hooker on the injured reserve and promoted K Randy Bullock from their practice squad in a corresponding move, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site.

Tennessee also signed TE Tommy Hudson to their practice squad.

Hooker, 23, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3.353 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 this season.

In 2020, Hooker appeared in all 16 games and recorded 49 total tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and eight pass defenses.