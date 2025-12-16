Titans Place Three Safeties On IR, Sign Two Off Other Practice Squads

The Tennessee Titans announced they have placed safeties Xavier Woods, Mike Brown and third-rounder Kevin Winston Jr. on injured reserve, ending their seasons given how late it is in the year.
The Titans filled those holes in part by signing S Erick Hallett off the Lions’ practice squad and S Sanoussi Kane off the Ravens’ taxi.
Woods, 30, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech by the Cowboys back in 2017. He finished out his four-year, $2.55 million rookie contract and signed on with the Vikings in 2021 to a one-year deal.
The Panthers signed him to a three-year, $15 million deal back in March of 2022. After playing out that contract, he signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Titans.
In 2025, Woods appeared in 11 games for the Titans and recorded 39 total tackles, one sack, two interceptions and three pass deflections.
