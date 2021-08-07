Titans Place WR Cody Hollister On IR, Sign OL Jordan Roos

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday that they’ve placed WR Cody Hollister on injured reserve and signed OL Jordan Roos to a contract.

Hollister, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad.

New England elected to waive him from their non-football injury list after declining to tender him a deal in 2019. He later signed on with the Titans prior to training camp and was on and off of their roster last year.

In 2020, Hollister appeared in two games for the Titans, catching one pass for 12 yards.