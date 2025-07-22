Titans Placing CB L’Jarius Sneed & C Lloyd Cushenberry On PUP List

The Tennessee Titans are placing CB L’Jarius Sneed and C Lloyd Cushenberry on the active/PUP list to start camp, per Jim Wyatt.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said, via Paul Kuharsky, the two would be week-to-week. Sneed has been battling a knee injury for a few years and ultimately a quad injury cost him most of last season, while Cushenberry tore his Achilles in November.

Borgonzi added Sneed had a clean-up procedure on his knee in May, per Wyatt.

Players on the active/PUP list still count against the 90-man roster and can come off at any time once they pass a physical. If they remain on the PUP list through the start of the regular season, they must miss the first four games.

Sneed, 28, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career when Kansas City franchised and traded him to the Titans last March. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension in Tennessee.

In 2024, Sneed appeared in five games and recorded 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, and no interceptions.

Cushenberry, 27, was a two-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-American honors in his final season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 83 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished out a four-year, $4,655,988 rookie contract that included a $946,174 signing bonus and was testing the open market for the first time in 2024 when he agreed to a contract with the Titans this offseason.

In 2024, Cushenberry appeared in and started eight games at center for the Titans.