Titans Placing RB Trenton Cannon & DB Chris Jackson On IR

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans are placing RB Trenton Cannon and DB Chris Jackson on injured reserve.

Cannon, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp.

He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad during the season. The Ravens signed him to a contract back in September but was waived a week later and claimed by the 49ers.

In 2021, Cannon appeared in 12 games and recorded three rushing attempts for four yards and no touchdowns, to go along with 328 yards as a kickoff return specialist.