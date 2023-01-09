Titans Planning Interviews With Six GM Candidates So Far

According to Jonathan Jones, the Tennessee Titans have requested an interview with Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook for their GM vacancy.

Ian Rapoport adds the Titans have requested to interview Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and also plan to talk to internal candidates Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort.

That brings the total number of candidates for the Titans general manager job to six:

49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook

Titans exec Ryan Cowden

Titans exec Monti Ossenfort

Cook was the Browns’ assistant director of pro scouting from 2016 to 2019 before being promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2020. Prior to Cleveland, Cook served as a scouting assistant with the Colts from 2011 to 2012 and was a pro scout with the Packers from 2012 to 2015.

He interviewed with the Bears and the Vikings for their vacant general manager positions in 2022.

Cowden is in his 22nd NFL season. He got his start in the NFL in 2000 as a scout with the Panthers, moving up in the organization during his time there. He joined the Titans in 2016 as the director of player personnel and was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2018.

Cowden had an interview request from the Washington Football Team and Giants last offseason before meeting with the Steelers.

Ossenfort spent 14 years with the Patriots before joining the Titans as the director of player personnel in 2020. He got his start in New England as an area scout before moving up the ranks to national scout and assistant director of college scouting.

Ossenfort was promoted to the Titans college scouting director in 2016.