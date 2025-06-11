Titans Potentially Interested In Signing LB Germaine Pratt

Titans beat reporter Paul Kuharsky says he gets the sense Tennessee will consider signing former Bengals LB Germaine Pratt.

The Titans are thin at linebacker, with a wide-open competition for the second starting spot next to free agent addition Cody Barton, so it makes sense they’d be interested in Pratt now that he’s been officially released by the Bengals.

Look for the Colts as another potential landing spot for Pratt, as they have a need at linebacker and hired former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo to the same position this offseason.

Of course, Titans HC Brian Callahan also has a lot of familiarity with Pratt after spending years in Cincinnati too as an assistant coach.

Pratt, 29, was drafted with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round by the Bengals out of N.C. State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,572,880 rookie contract that included a $1,052,880 signing bonus.

Pratt was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed in Cincinnati to a three-year, $21 million deal. He was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $5.25 million.

In 2024, Pratt appeared in 17 games and recorded 143 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six pass defenses.

