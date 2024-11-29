Titans Promote DB Daryl Worley From Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans officially promoted DB Daryl Worley from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 13, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Worley, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 but was released midseason.

From there, Worley had stints with the Bills, Cardinals, and Lions before catching on with the Ravens. He was on and off of Baltimore’s active roster before catching on with the Titans practice squad in November of 2024. He’s bounced on and off Tennesee’s practice squad this season.

In 2024, Worley has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded five tackles and one pass defense.