Titans Promote DL Naquan Jones, Sign DL Andrew Brown To PS

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that they’ve promoted DL Naquan Jones to their active roster and signed DL Andrew Brown to their practice squad.

Titans Helmet

Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:

  1. QB Matt Barkley
  2. DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
  3. LB Jamal Carter
  4. TE Tory Carter
  5. WR Dez Fitzpatrick
  6. DT Woodrow Hamilton
  7. WR Mason Kinsey
  8. G Jordan Roos
  9. DE Amani Bledsoe
  10. DB Chris Jones
  11. C Corey Levin
  12. LB Joseph Jones
  13. TE Austin Fort
  14. TE Tommy Hudson
  15. OT Christian DiLauro
  16. DL Andrew Brown

Jones, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans a few weeks later.

Tennessee opted to waive Jones coming out of the preseason, but quickly re-signed him to their practice squad.

During his college career at MSU, Jones recorded 77 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and three pass deflections over the course of four seasons and 39 games.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply