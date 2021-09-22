Titans Promote DL Naquan Jones, Sign DL Andrew Brown To PS

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that they’ve promoted DL Naquan Jones to their active roster and signed DL Andrew Brown to their practice squad.
Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:
- QB Matt Barkley
- DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
- LB Jamal Carter
- TE Tory Carter
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- DT Woodrow Hamilton
- WR Mason Kinsey
- G Jordan Roos
- DE Amani Bledsoe
- DB Chris Jones
- C Corey Levin
- LB Joseph Jones
- TE Austin Fort
- TE Tommy Hudson
- OT Christian DiLauro
- DL Andrew Brown
Jones, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans a few weeks later.
Tennessee opted to waive Jones coming out of the preseason, but quickly re-signed him to their practice squad.
During his college career at MSU, Jones recorded 77 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and three pass deflections over the course of four seasons and 39 games.
