Titans Promote LB Dylan Cole, Activate OLB Derick Roberson From IR

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve activated OLB Derick Roberson from injured reserve and signed LB Dylan Cole to their active roster.
The Titans also signed WR Cody Hollister to their practice squad.
Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:
- DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
- LB Jamal Carter
- WR Mason Kinsey
- G Jordan Roos
- TE Austin Fort
- OT Christian DiLauro
- OT Derwin Gray
- DT Kyle Peko
- RB Dontrell Hilliard
- DT Niles Scott
- C Daniel Munyer
- QB Kevin Hogan
- WR Chris Rowland
- DB Breon Borders
- WR Cody Hollister
Cole, 27, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State back in 2017. He played out the final year of a three-year, $1.66 million contract and before re-signing on a one-year tender last offseason.
The Titans signed Cole to their practice squad last month and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.
In 2021, Cole has appeared in two games for the Titans and recorded one tackle and a forced fumble.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!