Titans Promote LB Dylan Cole, Activate OLB Derick Roberson From IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve activated OLB Derick Roberson from injured reserve and signed LB Dylan Cole to their active roster.

Titans helmet

The Titans also signed WR Cody Hollister to their practice squad.

Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:

  1. DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
  2. LB Jamal Carter
  3. WR Mason Kinsey
  4. G Jordan Roos
  5. TE Austin Fort
  6. OT Christian DiLauro
  7. OT Derwin Gray
  8. DT Kyle Peko
  9. RB Dontrell Hilliard
  10. DT Niles Scott
  11. C Daniel Munyer
  12. QB Kevin Hogan
  13. WR Chris Rowland
  14. DB Breon Borders
  15. WR Cody Hollister

Cole, 27, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State back in 2017. He played out the final year of a three-year, $1.66 million contract and before re-signing on a one-year tender last offseason. 

The Titans signed Cole to their practice squad last month and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.

In 2021, Cole has appeared in two games for the Titans and recorded one tackle and a forced fumble.

