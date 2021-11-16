Titans Promote LB Dylan Cole, Activate OLB Derick Roberson From IR

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve activated OLB Derick Roberson from injured reserve and signed LB Dylan Cole to their active roster.

The Titans also signed WR Cody Hollister to their practice squad.

Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:

Cole, 27, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State back in 2017. He played out the final year of a three-year, $1.66 million contract and before re-signing on a one-year tender last offseason.

The Titans signed Cole to their practice squad last month and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.

In 2021, Cole has appeared in two games for the Titans and recorded one tackle and a forced fumble.