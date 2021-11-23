Titans Promote RB Dontrell Hilliard

According to his agent, Titans RB Dontrell Hilliard has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

Hilliard, 26, wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Browns but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Browns eventually promoted Hilliard to their active roster before placing him on injured reserve in December. Cleveland brought him back on a one-year, exclusive rights deal last offseason before waiving him midseason. He was claimed by the Texans.

Houston signed him to a one-year, $1.25 million extension that included $200,000 guaranteed. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later cut with a settlement in August.

In 2021, Hilliard has appeared in two games for the Titans and rushed seven times for 35 yards and caught eight of 10 targets for 47 yards.