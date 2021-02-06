Titans RB Derrick Henry Named Offensive Player Of The Year

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry was named the Associated Press 2020 Offensive Player of the Year Saturday night at the NFL Honors show.

.@Titans RB Derrick Henry is the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/8xGIwbrgdl — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021

Henry, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July of 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that includes $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2020, Henry appeared in all 16 games for the Titans and rushed 378 times for 2,027 yards (5.4 YPC) and 17 touchdowns. He also added 19 receptions for 114 yards.