Titans Re-Sign ERFA LB Jack Gibbens

Titans exclusive rights free agent LB Jack Gibbens officially signed his one-year tender with the team for the 2024 season on Thursday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Giddens, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Abilene Christian back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with Tennessee but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Titans promoted Gibbens to their active roster towards the end of the 2022 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster last year.

In 2023, Gibbens appeared in 14 games for the Titans and recorded 95 tackles, a sack and three pass defenses.