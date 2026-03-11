Titans Re-Sign ERFA WR Bryce Oliver

The Tennessee Titans announced they have tendered exclusive rights free agent WR Bryce Oliver.

Oliver, 25, started his career at Kentucky before transferring to Youngstown State. He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft but released coming out of the preseason.

The Titans re-signed him to the practice squad and promoted him to the active roster late in the season.

In 2025, Oliver appeared in three games for the Titans and caught one pass for eight yards.