Titans Re-Sign LB Chance Campbell & S Shyheim Carter To PS

The Tennessee Titans announced they have brought back LB Chance Campbell and S Shyheim Carter to the practice squad.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

WR Tre’Shaun Harrison DE T.K. McLendon TE Thomas Odukoya (International) T John Ojukwu T Andrew Rupcich LB Thomas Rush K Cade York S Dane Cruikshank LB Otis Reese WR Shi Smith WR Mason Kinsey DB Tay Gowan LB Joseph Jones RB Jonathan Ward DT Marlon Davidson LB Chance Campbell DB Shyheim Carter

Carter, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama following the 2020 NFL draft. He was waived by the team coming out of camp and signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta eventually released Carter from their practice squad. He caught on with the Texans in May and was re-signed to the practice squad after Houston cut him coming out of the preseason. The Texans cut him again later in the season and he signed with the Titans practice squad.

He’s been in Tennessee over the past two years, spending time with the team in training camp and on the practice squad for the most part.

In 2023, Carter has appeared in two games for the Titans and recorded three total tackles.