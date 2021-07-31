Titans Re-Sign TE Luke Stocker, Activate OLB Bud Dupree From COVID-19 List

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday that they’ve signed TE Luke Stocker to a contract.

The Titans also waived DB Quenton Meeks, placed OL Brandon Kemp on injured reserve and activated OLB Bud Dupree from the COVID-19 list.

Stocker, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2011. He was in the final year of his three-year, $4.8 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.7 million for the 2017 season when the Buccaneers elected to cut him loose.

The Titans quickly signed him to a two-year contract and Stocker finished out the year in Tennessee. He returned to Tampa Bay the following year before signing another deal with the Titans in 2018.

Stocker joined the Falcons on a two-year contract in 2019 and spent the past two years in Atlanta.

In 2020, Stocker appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and caught seven passes for 63 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.

Dupree, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year and he later signed a five-year deal worth up to $85 million this offseason.

In 2020, Dupree appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 31 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defended.