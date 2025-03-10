Titans Re-Signing DT Sebastian Joseph-Day To One-Year Deal

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Titans are re-signing DT Sebastian Joseph-Day to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million.

Rapoport adds the contract has $5 million guaranteed.

Joseph-Day, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his rookie deal before signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chargers.

Los Angeles opted to waive Joseph-Day last December and he later signed on with the 49ers to finish out the season. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Tennessee last offseason.

In 2024, Joseph-Day appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a pass defense.